Forward Nik Khamenia leaves No. 4 UConn's game against Wagner with an injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn starting forward Nik Khamenia, who entered Monday’s matchup against Wagner as one of the fourth-ranked Huskies’ four double-digit scorers, left the game midway through the first half with a lower-body injury.

The Duke transfer led UConn with 11 points in the first half. While playing defense, he fell to the floor after UConn and Wagner players battled for a rebound with 10:04 remaining in the half. It took him a little while to get back on his feet. When a trainer came onto the court to check on him, Khamenia pointed to one of his feet.

He initially stayed in the game. Kareem Watson hit a 3-pointer for Wagner, which called a quick timeout. Khamenia subbed out of the game and headed to the locker room with members of the UConn medical staff. He did not return to the bench.

Freshman Colben Landrew started the second half for Khamenia.

Khamenia had 14 points and six rebounds in a season-opening win over Gardner-Webb and seven points in a victory over Michigan.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here