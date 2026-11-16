France’s Philippe Diallo enters race to challenge Gianni Infantino in FIFA presidential election

GENEVA (AP) — French soccer leader Philippe Diallo emerged Monday as an unexpected opponent to Gianni Infantino in what shapes to be a FIFA presidential election of three candidates.

European soccer body UEFA proposed Diallo at a short-notice meeting Monday of its 21-member executive committee that includes the French Football Federation president.

“Philippe Diallo has accepted the invitation to stand,” UEFA said in a statement citing the 63-year-old official's “extensive experience across all levels of the game.”

Diallo is set to join veteran Japanese official Kohzo Tashima as official entries in the March 18 contest by a FIFA-set deadline of midnight Swiss time (2300GMT) on Wednesday.

Infantino seeks a fourth presidential term amid the biggest crisis of his near 11-year presidency, sparked by his divisive plan in July to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

The furor that provoked, even after the multi billion-dollar project was dropped within days, deepened unease with Infantino’s leadership in Europe and parts of North America and Asia, including Japan.

After Tashima's declaration this month, UEFA still was expected to field its own candidate while also pursuing legal action in U.S. courts. UEFA seeks discovery of evidence for a possible criminal complaint against Infantino in his and FIFA's home country Switzerland alleging financial mismanagement.

Balogun red card

case and FIFA Peace Prize fueled concerns

Those concerns include Infantino seeming to act alone creating a peace prize for U.S. President Donald Trump last year and, at the World Cup, letting United States forward Folarin Balogun avoid a mandatory ban for a red card after Trump had intervened .

“Against the backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community,” UEFA said. “They expressed their full confidence in Philippe Diallo to provide the leadership needed to achieve this ambition.”

Diallo’s candidacy must be confirmed Tuesday at a meeting of the French federation, UEFA said.

Infantino had the votes in hand until the World Cup sell-off plan

When the World Cup ended on July 19 in the U.S., Infantino was set to be reelected unopposed effectively by a coronation. FIFA said he had about 200 letters of support from among the 211 member federations who will vote in March in Rabat, Morocco.

One of those letters was from France which Diallo formally withdrew in September, citing that trust in Infantino was broken by the World Cup sell-off plan. It had been secretly devised with Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“We feel that his approach to the management of world football no longer matches our own,” Diallo said two months ago.

Candidates must have letters of support from five of the 211 FIFA members. They then must pass eligibility and integrity checks by a FIFA-appointed panel to be confirmed by Feb. 18 on the ballot papers.

Infantino's formula of more money, more and bigger FIFA tournaments

Infantino had built widespread global support for hugely raising FIFA's revenue and adding more and bigger tournaments to the soccer calendar.

FIFA earned several billions of dollars more in revenue from the 48-team men's 2026 World Cup in North America compared to a 2022 edition of 32 teams in Qatar. Infantino has promised at least $25 million in development funds to each member federation through 2030.

Diallo's emergence in Paris while working with FIFA

Diallo is a longtime soccer administrator who entered the inner circle at the French soccer federation in 2021.

He was first its treasurer then rose to be interim president in January 2023, before being fast-tracked in an election of UEFA member federations several weeks later to join the European body’s executive committee.

Diallo has worked for FIFA as a judge on its Dispute Resolution Chamber, typically handling contract disputes between players and clubs.

During Diallo’s presidency of French soccer , FIFA and Infantino have had close ties to Paris with offices looking out at Place de la Concorde as a base for liaising with member federations in Europe and Africa.

He would become the 10th elected FIFA president since 1904, the third from France and the first full-time president who is Black. FIFA had a Black interim president for a few months before Infantino was first elected in February 2016, when Issa Hayatou of Cameroon took over from the suspended Sepp Blatter.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here