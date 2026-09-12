Frances Tiafoe's US Open run ends with a semifinal loss to fellow American Ben Shelton

NEW YORK (AP) — Big Foe made another big run at the U.S. Open but could not break through to his first Grand Slam final.

Frances Tiafoe got knocked out in the semifinals on Friday night by fellow American Ben Shelton. Tiafoe won the first set Friday night to the delight of a packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium but could not overcome 20 aces from his hard-serving opponent.

“On Foe, he’s like a big brother to me,” Shelton said. “To be honest, every time that we get to take this court together, Arthur Ashe, and play each other is super special. This is where we want to be: at the tail end of this tournament.”

The 28-year-old Tiafoe, a Washington, D.C.-area native and a fan favorite for his personality and exciting style of play, got a standing ovation from the crowd leaving the court after the four-set defeat. This was his third trip to the U.S. Open semifinals in five years after also getting this far in 2022 and '24.

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