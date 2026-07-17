Francisco Alvarez homers twice as Mets beat Phillies 4-1 under smoky sky

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Francisco Alvarez homered twice, Brett Baty also went deep and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Thursday night in the first major league game following the All-Star break.

The start time was pushed up an hour and the teams played under a hazy sky with diminishing air quality because of smoke that moved into the region from wildfires burning in Canada and Minnesota.

Christian Scott (3-1) pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings for the Mets, who launched three solo homers off starter Aaron Nola.

New York slugger Juan Soto was removed in the eighth because of left calf soreness.

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