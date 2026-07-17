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Francisco Alvarez homers twice as Mets beat Phillies 4-1 under smoky sky

New York defeated Philadelphia 4-1 in the first post-All-Star game, played under hazy skies due to wildfire smoke.

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Francisco Alvarez homers twice as Mets beat Phillies 4-1 under smoky sky
Francisco Alvarez homers twice as Mets beat Phillies 4-1 under smoky sky

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Francisco Alvarez homered twice, Brett Baty also went deep and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Thursday night in the first major league game following the All-Star break.

The start time was pushed up an hour and the teams played under a hazy sky with diminishing air quality because of smoke that moved into the region from wildfires burning in Canada and Minnesota.

Christian Scott (3-1) pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings for the Mets, who launched three solo homers off starter Aaron Nola.

New York slugger Juan Soto was removed in the eighth because of left calf soreness.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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