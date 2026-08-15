Francisco Lindor and Jared Young homer to lead Mets past Nationals 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Jared Young homered Friday night, powering the New York Mets to a 4-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

Lindor went deep in the sixth, three batters before Carson Benge delivered the tiebreaking RBI single for the last-place Mets, who have won seven of 10 since the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Lindor's fielding error in the third inning led to the Nationals' run.

Young homered with one out in the seventh, and Bo Bichette added an RBI single.

Jonathan Pintaro (1-0) earned his first big league win with two innings of scoreless relief. Kodai Senga worked out of a two-out, two-on jam in the ninth, striking out Abimelec Ortiz to record his second save.

Senga, a former starter who went 0-8 with an 8.66 ERA in his first 13 outings this season, has both Mets saves since Devin Williams went on the injured list Monday.

Mets starter Robert Stock gave up an unearned run and struck out five over 4 1/3 innings.

Nationals All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, playing hours after he began working out at second base in advance of a position change , scored on Brady House’s third-inning single after he advanced to third on Lindor's error. Abrams also stole a base, walked twice and was hit by a pitch.

Washington left-hander Andrew Alvarez, who gave up one hit before Lindor’s homer, was charged with two runs while fanning four in 5 2/3 innings. The homer was the first surrendered by Alvarez in 56 2/3 innings, the fourth-longest home run drought by a Nationals pitcher since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

Alvarez has surrendered two runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts this season.

Up next

The Nationals haven’t announced a starter for Saturday, when LHP Sean Manaea (4-5, 4.13 ERA) will pitch for the Mets.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb