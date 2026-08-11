Free agent Terrion Arnold, who faces felony charges, is set to visit the Giants, AP source says

Free agent cornerback Terrion Arnold is set to visit the New York Giants on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the visit had not been announced.

Arnold, 23, is facing eight felony charges stemming from allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men. He became a free agent in late June after the Detroit Lions released him in the aftermath of being charged.

Arnold visited New Orleans and reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle already this week and reportedly also met with Houston. The Schultz Report was the first to report Arnold meeting with the Giants, who are dealing with injuries in their secondary.

Arnold has played in 25 NFL games since the Lions took him with the 24th pick of the first round of the 2024 draft.

In June, prosecutors in Florida said Arnold arranged for the men to be pistol-whipped after he wrongly suspected them of stealing $100,000 in cash and luxury goods from him. Police called him the “primary conspirator” in the February attack, and a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Harvey Steinberg, an attorney for Arnold, argued in court that prosecutors were “not even close” to showing that Arnold knew or directed what his associates would do.

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