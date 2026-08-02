Freeland dazzles in 99-degree heat with a complete game as the Rockies sweep the Royals

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland gave up one run and struck out eight in his first career complete game, Jake McCarthy hit a three-run homer, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Kansas City Royals 8-1 on Sunday to finish off a three-game series sweep.

The 99-degree temperature at first pitch made it the second-hottest Rockies home game in franchise history, behind only a 100-degree game against the Washington Nationals on June 25, 2012.

Freeland (3-10) won for just the second time in his past 18 starts. Colorado’s veteran left-hander had allowed 19 earned runs in 22 1/3 innings over his previous four starts. It was the first complete game for the Rockies since 2022.

Brett Sullivan had two RBIs and two doubles, and rookie Cole Carrigg matched a career high with three hits for Colorado, which outscored the Royals in the series by a combined 23-8.

McCarthy's home run was his 11th of the season and he now has 34 RBIs in his past 26 games

The Royals were swept for the ninth time this season, the most of any team in the majors. They’ve lost five of their past six games.

Royals starter Seth Lugo (4-7) gave up five earned runs and walked five in five innings.

Luke Maile drove in the run for the Royals, who put only two runners on base after the third inning.

Up next

Rockies: RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.54 ERA) and Colorado will host LHP Ian Seymour (7-3, 4.37) and Tampa Bay on Monday.

Royals: RHP Randy Dobnak (1-0, 1.04) and Kansas City will host RHP Joe Ryan (6-7, 3.52) and Minnesota on Tuesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb