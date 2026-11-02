Freeman and Cristobal keeping messages smart and simple heading into Notre Dame-Miami showdown

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was at Hard Rock Stadium, the field that Miami calls home, twice last season.

The first time, he faced the Hurricanes. The second time, he picked the Hurricanes.

Freeman was an ESPN analyst for the College Football Playoff national championship game last season and picked Miami to beat Indiana that night. The reason was clear: He wasn't going to give the Hurricanes anything that could serve as motivation now.

“Nov. 7, 2026, we play Miami,” Freeman said on that broadcast. “And I know what I would do if somebody picked against us ... and I'm not going to give Miami any bulletin-board material. My heart says Indiana, but I'm going to use my head. I'm going to pick Miami.”

Translated: Do not expect the coaches who will lead their teams into Saturday's showdown — No. 1 Miami (8-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (7-1) — to wake up any echoes of trash-talking of years gone by, like Jimmy Johnson and the Hurricanes celebrating a 58-7 win over Notre Dame in 1985, or then-Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz telling his team before it faced the Hurricanes in 1988 at South Bend to “save Jimmy Johnson's (expletive) for me” if a postgame fight happened to break out.

These days, Freeman and Miami coach Mario Cristobal tend to stick to the high road.

“I think we're just really focused on doing the things that actually help you win football games,” Cristobal said. “There's no value in those words. ... Predictions, forecasts, narratives, not one of the people talking about those things can block anybody, throw a ball, catch a ball, chase down, make a tackle. You have to be very grateful and humble to be entering the month of November and have a chance to be playing really relevant football.”

There are similarities to the approaches that Freeman and Cristobal tend to take. Both know they are at the helm of high-profile programs where there isn't a whole lot of ambiguity; college football fans either love Miami or hate Miami, they either love Notre Dame or hate Notre Dame, and there's no in-between in either case.

Mindful of that, the simple approach is the preferred one.

“Win the day,” Freeman said.

Cristobal said: “Always 1-0 mentality.”

Different words, same thinking. And while neither wants to poke the opponent with outlandish statements based on games of yesteryear, that's not to say there won't be some nods to the history between the teams this weekend.

Holtz — who died earlier this year — is being honored on Saturday, with some of the players who served as Notre Dame captains in his era returning to serve as flag presenters. Tony Rice, Ricky Watters and NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell are among them.

“Our guys will be excited to play in Notre Dame Stadium where we're honoring Coach Holtz, his life and the impact he’s made," Freeman said. “And it’ll be an incredible environment. And we’re looking forward to that opportunity versus Miami.”

The stakes for this game are clear. The initial CFP rankings for this season are coming out Tuesday night, and Miami and Notre Dame will know exactly where they stand in the eyes of the selection committee to this point.

But Notre Dame also knows head-to-head results in big games like this matter. Miami beat Notre Dame in Week 1 last season; the Hurricanes wound up leapfrogging the Irish in the final rankings to make the CFP field and go on a run to the national title game.

“The expectations within the walls here are greater than any outside noise or quote-unquote pressure can be,” Cristobal said. “Our players recognize the incredible opportunity that we have in front of us and the incredible opponent we are facing. All focus and all energy to preparing to the best of our abilities.”

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here