French accounts for 4 TDs as Cincinnati extends home opener streak with 34-15 victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — JC French ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead Cincinnati to a 34-15 season-opening win over Boston College on Saturday.

It marked Cincinnati's 25th straight win in a home opener — the second-longest streak in the country behind Oklahoma State's 30.

French, who was making his first start since transferring from Georgia Southern, completed 10 of 14 passes for 77 yards and rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries.

Gi'Bran Payne rushed for a team-high 108 yards on 14 carries as Cincinnati finished with 340 yards total offense.

French increased Cincinnati's lead to 24-0 when he scored from 4-yards out on each of the first two drives of the second half. The second came after cornerback Jacob Finley recovered a fumble by Boston College tight end Brady Clough on the Cincinnati 44.

Mason McKenzie, making his first start after transferring from Saginaw Valley State, completed 18 of 35 passes for 224 yards for BC (1-0). He was also the team's leading rusher with 78 yards on 20 carries.

Boston College scored its first touchdown on a 4-yard run by Evan Dickens late in the third.

Stephen Rusnak made a 45-yard field goal late in the fourth and French scored from 2-yards out.

The takeaway

Boston College: Last season the Eagles ranked last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in yards allowed per game (433.3), but held Cincinnati to 139 yards in the first half before wearing down. So this was a positive start for new defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have a new defensive coordinator in Nate Woody, who changed the scheme from the 3-3-5 alignment of the last few seasons to an aggressive 3-4. His unit was fast and physical recording four quarterback sacks, numerous quarterback pressures and forcing two turnovers.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts Western Carolina on Sept. 12.

Boston College: Hosts Rutgers on Sept. 11.

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