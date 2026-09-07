From substitute teacher to the NFL, persistence pays off for Seahawks WR Foster

SEATTLE (AP) — Montorie Foster Jr. spent parts of the past year working as a substitute teacher and pursuing his real estate license.

Now he's on the roster for the Seattle Seahawks .

The receiver was waived by the Seahawks in training camp last year, but he never quite gave up on the dream of playing in the NFL.

Foster made the most of his opportunity in training camp with the team this year, eventually landing on the 53-man roster for the defending Super Super Bowl champions. The Seahawks open the season on Wednesday night at home against the New England Patriots.

“It was crazy. I know I worked so hard even when I was outside the building and I got cut, back at home. I put in so much work, and I deserved it,” he said. "I put in the work and now we’re here today.”

Foster, 25, played for Michigan State, catching 108 passes for 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns in 54 games over his career. He also contributed on special teams.

He went undrafted out of college but joined the Seahawks for training camp. He was waived with an injury designation after his hamstring injury but spent time on the Seahawks' practice squad late in the season.

After he was waived, he spent 18 weeks back home in Ohio, taking on high school teaching shifts as a substitute and a becoming a real estate agent.

“I had a Latin class. I don’t know any Latin, at all, so I was like, 'Man, do y’all’s homework and I will just be here watching you all, and it was all good from there," he joked. "No lesson plan, not at all.”

He was also working out, determined to get another chance with the Seahawks.

At training camp this season, Foster became a star on the show “Hard Knocks." There was an especially heartwarming moment when Foster phoned his parents back home in Ohio to tell them he made the team.

In the clip, he says to his mom, “It really didn't hit me yet, it feels like I'm dreaming. I'm like, y'all know the whole journey. Everything, just going undrafted, and just having that night. That was the worst night of my life. But I just kept working and shoot, now we're here.”

His parents, Montorie and Michelle, hosted watch parties for all of the show's episodes.

“My phone has just been going crazy,” the younger Foster said of the attention from the series. "It’s definitely different, but I’m built for it. I’m super excited for the future and the plays to come.”

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has frequently praised Foster.

“I’m saying the same thing as you guys are. It’s great. He’s doing a great job for himself. He just really is," Macdonald said. "I don’t have anything else to add, except he’s doing a phenomenal job.”

Foster turned heads in Seattle's opening preseason game against the Cowboys, with five catches for 36 yards, including a 5-yard scoring reception, the Seahawks' lone touchdown in a 17-7 loss.

Foster is among five Seattle receivers this season, joining Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton. Jake Bobo is out for the season with a knee injury sustained in a practice during camp.

“I’ve learned a lot, like how to be a pro," Foster said. "Those guys show up every day with the same mentality. They come in, and they work. They take care of their bodies. There’s just a lot of things that I’ve been learning from them. I’m just super grateful to have them in my room.”

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