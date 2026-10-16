Fundora eyes undisputed crown with unbeaten Hadribeaj standing in his way

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sebastian Fundora is eyeing a shot at boxing’s undisputed super welterweight title, but the WBC champion knows he cannot afford to look past Saturday night’s defense against unbeaten mandatory challenger Ermal Hadribeaj.

Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) enters the bout at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas riding a four-fight winning streak since his knockout loss to Brian Mendoza in 2023.

With a potential showdown against the winner of a proposed January matchup between Jaron Ennis and Josh Kelly looming, Fundora could be one win away from positioning himself to unify all four major titles in the 154-pound division.

“Of course, it’s just you guys questioning it, so it’s gonna remain in my mind, but of course we have Ermal in front of us,” Fundora said Thursday during the final pre-fight news conference. “I’m not overlooking him. Of course, he’s the number one mandatory for WBC. You cannot overlook anybody.”

The 28-year-old southpaw, nicknamed “The Towering Inferno,” has established himself as one of the division’s toughest opponents because of his 6-foot-5 frame, reach, and aggressive punching style.

Fundora credits his development since the Mendoza defeat to experience, maturity and a greater willingness to listen to his father and trainer.

“It’s not so much the loss; it’s just realizing where you made this mistake, and learning from it,” Fundora said. “I think what will help change me, obviously, is just maturity, listening to my dad.”

Fundora, who began boxing at age six, said his recent performances reflect lessons accumulated over more than two decades in the sport.

Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs), meanwhile, brings an undefeated record and a chance to become Albania’s first boxing world champion.

The challenger earned his mandatory position after defeating the previously unbeaten Bakary Samaké in Germany, establishing himself as a legitimate contender.

Hadribeaj recalled meeting Fundora three years ago and asking the champion for a photograph, long before he imagined they might share the ring in a world title fight.

Now, despite their mutual respect, Hadribeaj believes he has the tools to overcome Fundora’s considerable height and reach advantages.

“That’s why we have training camp,” Hadribeaj said. “We worked a lot, and with my team, I think we have the key. If the key don’t work, I have another key in my pocket.”

Hadribeaj said his athleticism, speed and strength could help offset the champion’s physical advantages.

“He’s tall. I’m short. I see different advantages with me,” Hadribeaj said. “I don’t see a disadvantage with Fundora.”

Fundora acknowledged the challenger’s determination but said he has faced similarly motivated opponents throughout his career.

“I see an undefeated fighter. I see a hungry fighter,” Fundora said. “We’re in the major leagues of boxing, and we’re here to prove again why we will remain the champion.”

Saturday’s card also features WBA featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) defending his title against former world champion Tomoki Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs).

Figueroa, who regained the championship with a 12th-round stoppage of Nick Ball in February, said he has no intention of relinquishing it again.

“I lost it before, gained it back, and I don’t plan on losing it again,” Figueroa said Thursday. “I will give the best of me every time I fight.”

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing