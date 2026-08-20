Gamecocks hope overhauled offensive line allows Heisman Trophy hopeful QB LaNorris Sellers to shine

South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — 2025 record: 4-8

Expectations

The Gamecocks learned last season that in order for star quarterback LaNorris Sellers to thrive they needed to put some capable bodies around him.

South Carolina, ranked No 13 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, finished 4-8 and Sellers was limited to 13 touchdown passes along with eight interceptions. Playing behind a leaky offensive line, Sellers was sacked 42 times, by far the most in the SEC and the second-most of any QB in the Bowl Subdivision.

The Gamecocks completely overhauled the offensive line by adding nine players in the transfer portal, including Jacarrius Peak from North Carolina State, the second-highest rated tackle available. They expect to have four new starters up front.

Sellers also has a new offensive coordinator in Kendal Briles, who is installing a heavy run-pass option system described as a modified “veer-and-shoot" designed to take advantage of the QB's skills as a runner. Sellers ran for 674 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season as South Carolina's starter in 2024, but was limited to 270 yards and five scores last season.

“He’s a load to bring down,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. “Do we want him running the ball 40 times a game? No, but what I think what makes LaNorris great is his ability to throw the ball and run the ball. ... We’d be remiss, in my opinion, if we don’t utilize what makes LaNorris Sellers great — and his legs are a big part of it.”

Strengths beyond QB

The Gamecocks are clearly built around Sellers, a two-year starter who is being billed as a Heisman Trophy candidate and more. As he goes, they will go.

The Gamecocks were also able to retain 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher Dylan Stewart, considered one of the nation's most talented defensive players. He has 11 sacks in two seasons and incredible upside.

Weaknesses at wideout

South Carolina will need to find some answers at wide receiver alongside deep threat Nyck Harbor. It lost WRs Jayden Sellers (LaNorris' younger brother) and Oklahoma transfer Jayden Gibson to season-ending lower leg injuries while Vandrevius Jacobs, the team's second-leading receiver last season, transferred to Miami.

Mazeo Bennett Jr is expected to see more touches at wide receiver along with Purdue transfer Nitro Tuggle, who had 34 catches for 500 yards receiving a season ago.

The Gamecocks also need to find a way to win close games. They lost six games last season that were one-score affairs entering the fourth quarter, including a notable 31-30 defeat to No. 3 Texas A&M on the road in which they surrendered a 30-3 halftime lead .

Key additions

Edge Caleb Herring (transfer from Tennessee), WR Nitro Tuggle (transfer from Purdue), OT Jacarrius Peak (transfer from NC State), OL Carter Miller (transfer from Central Florida), DB Quay’sheed Scott (transfer from Kentucky).

Key losses

WR Vandrevius Jacobs (transferred to Miami), TE Michael Smith (tranferred to Ole Miss), QB Air Norland (transferred to Memphis), Trovon Baugh (transferred to Texas A&M), Cason Henry (tranferred to Louisville).

Biggest games for the Gamecocks

At Alabama (Sept. 26), vs. Texas A&M (Nov. 7), vs. Georgia (Nov. 21).

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football