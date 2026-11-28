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Gardner-Webb defeats North Carolina Central 82-69
Gardner-Webb defeated North Carolina Central in college basketball; the home team secured an 82-69 victory on Saturday
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LA NACION
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jamias Ferere had 19 points in Gardner-Webb’s 82-69 victory against North Carolina Central on Saturday.
Ferere also contributed six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6). Seth Brown shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line to add 18 points. D.J. Daniel shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.
Cristian Sanon finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (2-6). Isaiah Buckley added 12 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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