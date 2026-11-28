BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jamias Ferere had 19 points in Gardner-Webb’s 82-69 victory against North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Ferere also contributed six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6). Seth Brown shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line to add 18 points. D.J. Daniel shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Cristian Sanon finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (2-6). Isaiah Buckley added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.