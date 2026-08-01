Gausman ends win drought as Blue Jays beat Cardinals 5-1

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched 5 2/3 innings for his first win since May 22, George Springer had two hits and drove in a pair, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Saturday.

The slumping Cardinals have lost three straight and eight of 10. They’ve scored three runs or fewer in each of their past seven games.

Springer hit an RBI single in the third and added an RBI double in the seventh.

Alejandro Kirk added a two-run single as Toronto won for the sixth time in nine games and extended its winning streak over St. Louis to eight. Kirk went 1 for 2 and walked twice.

The Blue Jays are the first AL team to win eight straight against St. Louis. For the Cardinals, it’s their longest losing streak against a single opponent since dropping nine consecutive meetings with the Mets from April 28, 2024 to May 2, 2025.

Gausman (5-10) snapped an 11-start winless streak by allowing one run and nine hits. The veteran right-hander walked one and struck out four.

The sellout crowd rose for a standing ovation when manager John Schneider replaced Gausman with Braydon Fisher in the sixth. The subject of trade rumors ahead of Monday’s deadline, Gausman tapped his heart in acknowledgment of the cheers as he walked to the dugout.

RAYS 1, WHITE SOX 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen struck out 10 in six strong innings and Nick Fortes drove in the game’s only run as Tampa Bay beat Chicago.

Bryan Baker recorded his American League-leading 31st save of the season, converting his 20th consecutive opportunity by retiring Chicago’s third, fourth and fifth hitters in the ninth.

Rasmussen (10-5) allowed four hits, all singles, and gave up one walk. Only two baserunners advanced past first base for Chicago, which had its three-game winning streak halted.

Noah Schultz (3-8) allowed three hits in five innings.

Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined to strike out 16 batters as the Rays recorded their 10th shutout victory this season and fourth in the past seven games. Saturday marked the third 1-0 victory of the season and second in the past week.

MARINERS 4, TWINS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Randy Arozarena scored in the ninth inning on Cal Raleigh’s groundout to first base, and Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Minnesota.

Arozarena led off the inning with a double off Andrew Morris (4-3) and advanced to third on a flyout to deep left field from Dominic Canzone. After the Twins intentionally walked Julio Rodríguez, Raleigh hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Royce Lewis, who stepped on first for the out.

Arozarena broke for the plate, and Lewis’ throw home was too late. Arozarena reached base three times and scored three of Seattle’s four runs.

Andrés Muñoz (4-4) got the win for Seattle. Gabe Speier pitched two-thirds of an inning before Muñoz came in with two outs in the eighth.

The Mariners struck early, taking a two-run lead in the first inning. Rodriguez drove one in with a bases-loaded infield single, and Mitch Garver drew a bases-loaded walk off Connor Prielipp to end an 11-pitch at-bat

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert pitched well early, allowing just one baserunner through the first four innings. But Luke Keaschall hit a solo homer in the fifth, and Trevor Larnach hit another in the sixth to cut Seattle’s lead to 3-2.

MARLINS 6, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Sanoja and Griffin Conine homered to power Miami to a victory over New York.

Liam Hicks had a pair of RBI singles for the Marlins, who entered Saturday 1 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final National League playoff spot. Otto Lopez lofted a sacrifice fly and scored twice.

Esteury Ruiz and Heriberto Hernández each stole a base for the Marlins, who are second in the majors with 122 thefts. Miami has swiped at least two bases in a game 35 times this season.

Tyler Phillips (3-5), who grew up about 100 miles south of Citi Field in Pennsauken, New York, allowed two runs and struck out three in five-plus innings.

Lake Bachar, Miami’s third pitcher, notched his second save by throwing three scoreless innings.

Tyrone Taylor remained hot for the Mets by hitting a two-run homer off Phillips in the second. Taylor, an impending free agent who is a candidate to be traded by the last-place Mets before Monday’s trade deadline, is batting .341 (14 for 41) with seven homers and 14 RBIs in 19 games since July 4.

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