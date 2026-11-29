Gealer scores 29 as UIC downs Canisius 83-66
The host basketball team defeated the visitors eighty-three to sixty-six; the win brings their record to five and three
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CHICAGO (AP) — Benny Gealer’s 29 points helped UIC defeat Canisius 83-66 on Sunday.
Gealer shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 6 for 14 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Flames (5-3). Gabe Cupps scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. Mekhi Lowery shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.
Michael Wilson Jr. led the Golden Griffins (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Canisius also got 16 points from Nate Fouts.
UIC took the lead with 19:01 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Gealer led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 45-31 at the break. UIC outscored Canisius by three points over the final half, while Gealer led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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