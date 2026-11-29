CHICAGO (AP) — Benny Gealer’s 29 points helped UIC defeat Canisius 83-66 on Sunday.

Gealer shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 6 for 14 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Flames (5-3). Gabe Cupps scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. Mekhi Lowery shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Michael Wilson Jr. led the Golden Griffins (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Canisius also got 16 points from Nate Fouts.

UIC took the lead with 19:01 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Gealer led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 45-31 at the break. UIC outscored Canisius by three points over the final half, while Gealer led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.