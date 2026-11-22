FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Baraka Okojie’s 18 points helped George Mason defeat South Florida 73-62 on Saturday.

Okojie shot 3 of 8 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Patriots (5-1). Brayden O’Connor added 12 points while going 5 of 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Emmanuel Kanga had 11 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line.

Chris Davis Jr. led the Bulls (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four assists. Mike James added 10 points for South Florida. Josh Omojafo finished with 10 points.

George Mason took the lead with 19:13 left in the first half and did not trail again. Okojie led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-25 at the break. George Mason turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 54-38 lead with 11:50 left in the half. Okojie scored 10 second-half points in the game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.