George Washington defeats Harvard 85-57

WASHINGTON (AP) — Omari Witherspoon’s 16 points helped George Washington defeat Harvard 85-57 on Friday.

Witherspoon also had six rebounds and three steals for the Revolutionaries (4-0). Jean Aranguren scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Felix Kossaras went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Robert Hinton finished with 19 points and two steals for the Crimson (2-2). Thomas Batties II added 10 points for Harvard. Jason Singleton also had nine points.

George Washington took the lead with 9:28 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Aranguren led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 40-33 at the break.

George Washington pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 12 points. They outscored Harvard by 21 points in the final half, as Kossaras led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Up next

Harvard: visits American on Sunday.

George Washington: hosts Ferrum on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.