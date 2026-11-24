ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech will be down at least one of its regular quarterbacks when it travels to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6 ACC) have deployed a two-quarterback system throughout November with Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson splitting action, but both left last week's 50-29 loss to No. 8 Wake Forest with injuries. Adamson is out for the season with a broken collarbone, but Mendoza's status is still up in the air with the injury undisclosed.

“It'll be up to game time with him to know,” said Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, whose team already was a 35-point underdog.

Season long QB woes

Mendoza, who transferred into the program from Indiana after backing up his brother Fernando during his Heisman Trophy season, has struggled all season. He has thrown seven interceptions against only 11 touchdowns and averaged under 200 passing yards per game.

Key pivoted to Adamson late in an Oct. 24 loss to Boston College, and has deployed both quarterbacks in all three games since. He spent most of the Louisville game on Nov. 7 alternating the QBs out every drive, before swapping them out situationally in an upset win at Clemson and against Wake Forest.

Adamson emerged especially as a rushing threat, accounting for 303 yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries as a short-yardage option.

Replacing Adamson

If Mendoza is unable to go Saturday, the job will go to third-string quarterback Graham Knowles.

The junior finished out last week's game and scored a rushing touchdown, but has not attempted a pass yet this season. The only pass attempt of his collegiate career was Sept. 6, 2025, an 84-yard touchdown in the late stages of a blowout victory over Gardner-Webb.

“He's been in the program now for awhile,” Key said. “He knows what's going on, he knows what this game means and he's a tall guy but he can run and make the throws. He's a great communicator and did a great job communicating the information to the rest of the guys and getting them aligned, getting them set. I'm excited for him to have an opportunity.”

Looking beyond Knowles in case of any further injuries, the only other quarterbacks listed on the roster are freshman Cole Bergeron and senior Ben Guthrie, neither of whom have ever taken a collegiate snap.

“It was good to see Graham get in there and get some playing time and get a score,” Key said. “But at the same time, we've got to put our heads together and come up with a good plan, regardless.”

Unlike it normally would, Georgia Tech is not required to release an availability report with injury status updates this week because it is a non-conference game.

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