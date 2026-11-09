Georgia Tech's Key fires 4 assistant coaches after 4th straight loss leaves Yellow Jackets at 2-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key fired four assistant coaches on Monday, two days after the Yellow Jackets' fourth consecutive loss left the team in last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference and assured of its first losing season since 2022.

Key expressed his frustrations following an ugly 44-17 home loss to Louisville on Saturday that left Georgia Tech at 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the ACC.

Following the loss, Key said he was unhappy with "The way we coach. The way we play. It’s embarrassing. It’s a joke. Starts with me.”

On Monday, Key announced widespread changes to his staff. Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jason Semore, offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Kyle Pope and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams were fired.

Defensive backs coach Vinnie Sunseri will take over defensive play-calling duties.

“These decisions are not ones that I take lightly, especially in-season,” Key said in a statement released by the school. "After a lot of consideration over the last several weeks, I’ve decided that it’s necessary to make these changes at this time in order to put our players in the best position to be successful these final three games of the season, and to put our program in position to meet the high expectations that we all have for Georgia Tech football moving forward.”

DeAndre Hopkins will move up as wide receivers coach after assisting at the position in the first nine games. Brandon Torrey will be the offensive line coach, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Jess Simpson will also coach defensive ends and outside linebackers. Senior defensive analyst Jack Tyler will coach linebackers.

Key also announced the structure of game-planning and other off-field duties are being revamped for the final three games.

After starting the 2025 season 8-0 before finishing 9-4, Georgia Tech is 3-11 in its last 14 games under Key. Overall, Key's record at Georgia Tech is 29-27 in five seasons. He took over as interim coach in the middle of the 2022 season and was given a new five-year contract after last season.

Georgia Tech plays at Clemson on Saturday.

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