BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s unpopular governing coalition agreed Wednesday to cut electricity taxes for all consumers and businesses, moving ahead with a project that had become a test of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s credibility.

Merz’s center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats agreed in principle when they formed their coalition 18 months ago to cut electricity taxes to the minimum level allowed under European Union rules. So far, however, they have reduced the levies only for industry and agriculture.

Merz, under pressure to deliver results after a string of state election defeats in September eroded his authority , has repeatedly insisted in recent weeks that the tax cut should extend to all consumers next year.

But he struggled to reach agreement with his coalition partners on how to cover the estimated annual cost of 5.4 billion euros ($5.9 billion), and lawmakers last week finalized next year’s draft budget without including the cut. That reinforced an impression of persistent, unproductive government squabbling that has angered voters.

During a lengthy meeting late Tuesday, coalition leaders agreed to cut electricity taxes from 2.05 cents per kilowatt-hour to 0.1 cent for households and businesses that have yet to receive a reduction. The coalition said the cut would save a hair salon, for example, several hundred euros a year on its electricity bill.

Merz said in a statement: “We promised to reduce electricity tax and we have kept our word.”

The cut, which applies only to 2027 for the time being, will be funded with surplus money earmarked for renewable energy. Funding for 2028 and beyond has yet to be agreed.

Merz’s government also faces the broader challenge of pushing through reforms aimed at bolstering a chronically sluggish economy, including potentially painful overhauls of the creaking pension system and the health care system.

Although Germany’s next national election isn’t due until 2029, five more state elections are scheduled for next year.