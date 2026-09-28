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Giants lose defensive leader Brian Burns for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee

A linebacker will miss the season following a torn knee ligament; his absence will lead to a new defensive rotation

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Giants lose defensive leader Brian Burns for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee
Giants lose defensive leader Brian Burns for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh confirmed that Burns would have surgery to repair the injury that happened midway through the fourth quarter Sunday against Tennessee .

It is the second consecutive game the Giants have lost one of their most important players after quarterback Jaxson Dart injured his left knee in Week 2 at the Los Angeles Rams.

Burns had a career-high 16 1/2 sacks last season, ranking second in the NFL behind only record-setter Myles Garrett. His absence will likely mean a bigger role for fellow edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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