Giants sign backup QB Jameis Winston to a 2-year, $13 million extension, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Giants signed backup quarterback James Winston to a two-year, $13 million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The extension saves salary cap space this season and keeps Winston under contract through 2028.

Winston, 32, was going into the second of a two-year, $8 million deal , initially signed before the Giants traded up to select Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 draft. He appeared in two games last season after starting third on the depth chart behind Russell Wilson and Dart.

Now firmly No. 2 and serving in a mentor role, Winston gives new coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy an experienced QB to step in when Dart is unavailable. He is also on Harbaugh's leadership council, a group of players counted on to serve as a liaison between the staff and the rest of the team.

Winston is going into his 12th NFL season since being the No. 1 overall pick by Tampa Bay in 2015 after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2013. The Giants are his fourth organization after stints with the Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here