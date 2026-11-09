Glenn says Jets will stand pat for now at the trade deadline despite McDonald's desire to be dealt

Aaron Glenn is expecting the struggling New York Jets' roster to look much the same after the NFL's trade deadline as it does today.

No headline-making moves like a year ago, even with the Jets sitting at 2-7, on a four-game skid and inching closer to missing the playoffs for the 16th straight year.

“Well, never say never, but right now, I know we’re going to stand pat,” the embattled coach said Monday. “We’re in the business of keeping good players and that’s how I see it.”

That's even after edge rusher Will McDonald IV requested a trade amid frustration over a diminished role in the Jets' defense under Glenn. The 16th pick in the 2023 NFL draft — by the team's previous regime — has just three sacks this season and has become more of a situational player than a regular contributor.

McDonald, who had a career-high 10 1/2 sacks in 2024, is a speedy and athletic player at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds but is considered a bit undersized on a defensive line that favors bigger, powerful edge rushers such as rookie David Bailey and veterans Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai. Still, Glenn insists there's a role for McDonald in New York.

“Will’s going to be here,” Glenn said, adding that he and McDonald have a good relationship and had ”a really good conversation" last week. “He’s a good player and I still believe that, and we’re going to continue to try to put him in position to go make plays for us.”

Last year, general manager Darren Mougey made the stunning deadline trades of star cornerback Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to Dallas, acquiring three first-round picks, a second-rounder and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell as part of the haul.

This year's deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.

“Never say never because you never know what’s going to happen,” Glenn said. "So, me and Mouge continue to talk about these things and we’ll see how it goes.”

One thing that could change is how Glenn operates on game days.

He took over defensive play-calling duties this season, with coordinator Brian Duker helping him oversee the unit. Glenn recently acknowledged the difficulty in balancing being in charge of the entire team while also running the defense.

The Jets have struggled on defense the past few games, with the unit's inability to get off the field in crucial situations costing New York some potential victories.

“Listen, we have not played really good defense the last couple of weeks and I am very aware of that,” Glenn said while also pointing out that the unit has had some good moments earlier in the season.

But Glenn seemed to be open to possibly switching things up.

“I'm looking at everything and I'm looking at ways for us to improve,” he said. "And whatever that is for us to get better, you can best believe I'll make those changes. I think I've done that throughout my career to be able to do that, is I'm not afraid to make a change.

“I'm not saying that is going to be the change, but I'm looking at everything.”

What’s working

Mougey's phone. While the Jets might not actively be shopping players, playoff contenders surely will be calling the GM trying to gauge interest. Judging from Glenn's comments, it would appear stars such as wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall are staying put. But McDonald and little-used cornerback Nahshon Wright could be among those attractive to other teams.

What needs help

Finishing drives. The Jets got to the Chiefs 4 on their opening possession before settling for a field goal. They also kicked field goals on their next two drives but needed touchdowns to try to hang with the Patrick Mahomes-led offense. New York ran 32 plays in Kansas City territory on Sunday, including 25 in the first half, and couldn't get into the end zone.

Stock up

Edge rusher David Bailey. The rookie first-rounder is already one of the Jets' top players, but he offered another reminder with a terrific performance at Kansas City after missing a week because of a groin injury. Bailey had two sacks, giving him 7 1/2 this season, and six quarterback pressures, along with nine tackles and two forced fumbles.

Stock down

Mitchell. A week after a breakout performance during which he caught seven passes for a career-high 142 yards and touchdown, Mitchell was held without a catch — and had two drops — on seven targets.

Injuries

Glenn reported no new injuries from the game. Wilson sat against the Chiefs because of a concussion.

Key number

4 — After having some success with Hall and Braelon Allen, who combined for 87 yards on 19 carries in the first half, the Jets had just four running plays for 7 yards in the second half. In his first game after missing five with a quadriceps injury, Hall had 61 yards on 15 attempts.

Next steps

The focus turns to an AFC East opponent when the Jets face the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday. They'll be looking to prevent their first five-game losing streak since they dropped the final five games of last season.

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