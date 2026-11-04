Goalie Hellebuyck cites 'challenging circumstances' involving family among reasons for trade request

Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck says “very challenging circumstances” involving his family were among the reasons he requested a trade out of Winnipeg.

In a letter to Jets fans posted Wednesday on Instagram, Hellebuyck acknowledged his trade request disappointed those who had supported him throughout his career in Winnipeg.

“I understand those feelings, and I want everyone to know it was an extremely difficult decision,” he said. “After a lot of thought and discussion, we ultimately felt that making a change was the best thing for our family.

“We’ve chosen to keep those personal circumstances private, and I hope people can respect that.”

Hellebuyck was traded Oct. 23 to the New Jersey Devils for forwards Dawson Mercer, Alexander Command and Nick Bjugstad, goaltender Nico Daws, a 2027 seventh-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

The trade came a month after Hellebuyck, a three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goaltender and the 2024-25 MVP, publicly demanded a move. The Jets later suspended him for failing to report to training camp.

While the relationship between the Jets and the one-time face of their franchise ended on a sour note, Hellebuyck stuck a conciliatory tone in his letter.

“I’m sincerely grateful to (co-owner) Mark Chipman, (GM) Kevin Cheveldayoff and the entire Jets organization for the opportunity they gave me and the trust they showed in me over the years,” he said.

“To my teammates, coaches, trainers, equipment staff and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for your friendships, support and memories that I will always carry with me.”

He saved some of his kindest words for Winnipeg’s fans, noting how he felt a connection to the city through his love of the outdoors.

“To the great Jets fans who supported me and my family, thank you,” he said. “I’ll never forget the pride I felt representing Winnipeg, and I wish the Jets and the entire community nothing but the best.”

It remains to be seen if Jets fans will reciprocate his feelings when the Devils visit Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck is among several prominent American NHL players who have pushed for moves from Canadian teams to clubs south of the border.

Two of Hellebuyck’s U.S. Olympic gold-medal teammates have faced hostile receptions in their former NHL cities. Brady Tkachuk, the longtime Senators captain, was heavily jeered when his Florida Panthers recently visited Ottawa. Former Canucks captain and current Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes also heard boos upon his return to Vancouver.

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