Golden Knights beat Kraken 6-2 behind 2 goals each from Olofsson and Hertl

SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Tomas Hertl scored two goals apiece and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist to become the third Vegas player to reach 400 points with the team. Jack Eichel scored a goal and had three assists for the Knights, who were up 5-0 after two periods. Hertl had two assists.

Shane Wright and Jared McCann scored third-period goals for the Kraken. Kaapo Kakko assisted on both goals.

Olofsson ripped a shot from just inside the blue line on the right wing side to open the scoring with 6:58 left in the first period. He made it 4-0 with 6:53 remaining in the second.

Hertl scored a power-play goal with 4:02 left in the first period to make it 2-0, with Stone getting the primary assist.

With Vegas short-handed early in the second period, Seattle’s Brandon Montour broke his stick on a hard shot from the blue line. Eichel picked up the loose puck, crossing it to Stone coming down the left side. Stone drilled it into the back right corner past Kraken goalie Joey Daccord at 1:43.

Stone joined Jonathan Marchessault (417, now with Nashville) and current teammate William Karlsson (403) with 400 points for Vegas.

Carter Hart made 25 saves for the Golden Knights.

Daccord had 16 saves in two periods for Seattle, then was replaced by Philipp Grubauer at the start of the third. Grubauer made six saves.

The third period got chippy. Seattle’s Ben Meyers drove Olofsson hard into the boards and was given a five-minute major and game misconduct. Montour and Stone got into a fight, with Montour also being given a misconduct. The Kraken’s Ryan Winterton and Vegas’ Marc Gatcomb dropped the gloves with 4:57 left.

Up next

The Kraken begin a five game road trip on Friday at Detroit.

Las Vegas returns home to face Toronto on Thursday.

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