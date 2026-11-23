ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Karmani Gregory led Indiana State with 26 points and Alessio Calamita made two free throws with three seconds left in overtime as the Sycamores took down East Carolina 77-76 on Monday.

Gregory added seven assists for the Sycamores (3-4). Jackson Cooper added 15 points while going 7 of 8 and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had six assists. Calamita had 11 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Trevor Best led the Pirates (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. East Carolina also got 26 points and seven rebounds from Brycen Blaine.

Aleksa Vlajic scored nine points in the first half and Indiana State went into halftime trailing 33-32. Indiana State used an 8-0 second-half run to come back from a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 44-43 with 10:22 left. Gregory scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.