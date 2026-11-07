Griffith’s 34 lead Cleveland State over Michigan-Dearborn 103-79

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rayvon Griffith scored 34 points as Cleveland State beat Michigan-Dearborn 103-79 on Friday.

Griffith added five rebounds for the Vikings (1-1). Micah Bays scored 18 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line, and added five assists. Jordan Lowery had 15 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Nick Sobush led the way for the Wolverines with 22 points and three steals. Jackson Reynolds added 21 points for Michigan-Dearborn. Terrance Hicks finished with 20 points.

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Cleveland State takes on Bowling Green on the road on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.