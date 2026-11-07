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Griffith’s 34 lead Cleveland State over Michigan-Dearborn 103-79

Cleveland State defeated Michigan-Dearborn in a basketball game; the victory marks the team's first win of the season

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Griffith’s 34 lead Cleveland State over Michigan-Dearborn 103-79
Griffith’s 34 lead Cleveland State over Michigan-Dearborn 103-79

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rayvon Griffith scored 34 points as Cleveland State beat Michigan-Dearborn 103-79 on Friday.

Griffith added five rebounds for the Vikings (1-1). Micah Bays scored 18 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line, and added five assists. Jordan Lowery had 15 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Nick Sobush led the way for the Wolverines with 22 points and three steals. Jackson Reynolds added 21 points for Michigan-Dearborn. Terrance Hicks finished with 20 points.

Up next

Cleveland State takes on Bowling Green on the road on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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