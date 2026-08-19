Grisham homers and drives in all 3 runs to lift the Yankees to a 3-1 win over the Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trent Grisham hit his 17th home run in the third inning and had a two-run single in the seventh to propel the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Yerry De los Santos (1-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Yankees (70-55), who began the series opener in possession of the top AL wild-card place and six games behind Tampa Bay for the AL East lead.

Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón allowed Coby Mayo’s 17th homer during four innings in his first start after nearly two months on the injured list with inflammation in his throwing elbow.

Brent Headrick and Fernando Cruz got through the seventh, Paul Blackburn completed the eighth and David Bednar worked a perfect ninth for his 28th save in New York's second straight win.

Orioles right-hander Shane Baz (4-13) struck out a season-high 10 in 6 1/3 innings but was charged with all three New York runs after he departed with two men on.

Josh Walker came on and faced back-to-back pinch hitters, walking Paul Goldschmidt to load the bases and striking out Amed Rosario. Grisham followed, lined Walker's 2-2 offering into center field to give him his second multi-RBI game in seven days.

Baltimore (61-65) lost its second straight after beginning the night in a three-way tie with Detroit and Texas for the final AL wild-card spot.

Up next

Yankees right-hander Will Warren (8-6, 4.42 ERA) looks to rebound after allowing three homers, four walks and five runs in a four-inning outing last Wednesday. The Orioles answer with righty Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.11) in his second start since undergoing minor back surgery in late June.

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