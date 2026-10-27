Grizzlies outlast Jazz for second win in four games over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cedric Coward tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-105 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night — their second in four games over Utah.

Ty Jerome, who entered the night leading the NBA in scoring, was held to 15 points on 4-of-15 shooting after scoring 45 points against Utah in the season opener, but he also dished out eight assists. Jaylen Wells chipped in 14 points while Cameron Boozer and Jerami Grant added 13 apiece to help the Grizzlies stay unbeaten.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with 26 points. Ace Bailey tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds while Darryn Peterson added 14 points. Mo Bamba had 14 points and seven boards in his season debut.

The Jazz played most of the game without two of their top three scorers after Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. both suffered injuries early in the first half and did not return .

Memphis led by 16 points late in the third quarter after Quinten Post, Cam Spencer, and Coward made 3s on three straight possessions to put the Grizzlies up 87-71.

Utah used a 15-3 run to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, making it 102-101 on George’s 3-point play with 3:37 left. Back-to-back baskets from Jerome kept the Jazz from claiming the lead.

Utah drew within one again on a dunk from Bamba with 1:01 left before Wells and Jerome both made free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

Up Next

Grizzlies: At Portland on Thursday night.

Jazz: Host San Antonio on Wednesday night.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here