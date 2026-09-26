Guardians maintain 1-game AL Central lead, beat Royals 12-9 with help from 6 walks in 5-run 9th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramírez, Chase DeLauter and Petey Halpin drew consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run ninth inning capped by Angel Martínez's two-run double, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 12-9 Friday night to maintain a one-game lead over the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

Cleveland (84-76) and Chicago (83-77) are both assured at least wild card berths. Each team has two games left, and the White Sox hold the division tiebreaker.

Rookie Carter Jensen, who had a career-high five RBIs, tied the score 7-7 in the eighth with his second homer of the game, a two-run shot off Hunter Gaddis (6-3). Jensen has 27 homers this season.

Nate Pearson (2-4) walked Nathaniel Lowe on four pitches starting the ninth and, after Travis Bazzana flied out, issued consecutive four-pitch walks to pinch-hitter Patrick Bailey and Brayan Rocchio.

Steven Kwan grounded to third baseman Maikel Garcia, who threw home for a forceout, and Ramírez forced in the go-ahead run with a five-pitch walk.

Nolan Hoffman relieved and walked DeLauter on five pitches and Halpin on four. Martínez’s double drove in two runs for a 12-7 lead, and Halpin was thrown out at the plate.

Salvador Perez hit his 21st homer in the bottom half, a two-run drive against Matt Festa.

Austin Hedges and David Fry homered for Cleveland.

Up Next

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (6-15, 4.35 ERA) and Royals RHP Michael Wacha (9-9, 3.33) start Saturday night. night.

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