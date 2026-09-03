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Guerrero drives in 5 runs, Blue Jays rout Guardians 11-0 to tighten AL wild-card race

Blue Jays routed Guardians 11-0 with a three-run homer and five RBIs; Cleveland's wild-card lead narrowed to 1 1/2 games

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Guerrero drives in 5 runs, Blue Jays rout Guardians 11-0 to tighten AL wild-card race
Guerrero drives in 5 runs, Blue Jays rout Guardians 11-0 to tighten AL wild-card race

CLEVELAND (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer and had a season-high five RBIs, Dylan Cease scattered four hits over six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Cleveland Guardians 11-0 on Wednesday night.

The Guardians remain in the third American League wild-card position, but their lead over Toronto, Baltimore and Texas was sliced to 1 1/2 games.

Cease (10-5), one of the top Cy Young Award candidates, struck out four without a walk and did not allow a runner past second base. The right-hander hasn’t lost since July 20, going 4-0 with a 1.38 ERA in eight starts.

Guerrero homered in the second against Joey Cantillo (9-8), capping a five-run inning that made it 6-0. The six-time All-Star, who went 3 for 4, has hit all eight of his home runs on the road.

Rookie Brett Bateman scored three times on Guerrero’s three hits, and Josh Smith belted a solo homer in the eighth off Carlos Hernández as Toronto evened the series at one win apiece.

Cease had his 19-start streak with at least seven strikeouts end, one short of the MLB record for a season by Curt Schilling in 1997 and Randy Johnson in 2001. Paul Sewald, Brendon Little and Braydon Fisher wrapped up the six-hitter.

Cantillo allowed a career-high nine runs in 5 1/3 innings, but five were unearned on an error by shortstop Angel Genao. Catcher Austin Hedges gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings for the Guardians.

Toronto has won four of its last five and is 21-13 since July 27. The 11-run victory margin was its second largest this season.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP José Soriano (11-7, 3.45 ERA) was set to face Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (5-14, 3.88 ERA) on Thursday in the series finale. Bibee and Baltimore’s Shane Baz lead the majors in losses.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

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