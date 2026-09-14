Gutierres’ late brace caps Boston Legacy 3-0 upset of Washington Spirit

Amanda Gutierres scored two stoppage-time goals to help the Boston Legacy beat the Washington Spirit 3-0 on Sunday.

In the day’s later National Women’s Soccer League match, the Chicago Stars battled back to tie the Portland Thorns 1-1.

Boston carried a 1-0 lead into stoppage time at Audi Field before Gutierres put the match away with two goals in two minutes.

In the 94th minute, Spirit defender Tara Rudd mishandled the ball near midfield, and Gutierres intercepted her attempted pass back to goalkeeper Sandy MacIver. With MacIver well off her line, Gutierres bent an arcing shot into the net from 40 yards out on the right side.

Two minutes later, Gutierres finished a cross from Lilly Reale to give the Legacy (7-12-5) a 3-0 lead.

Aïssata Traoré opened the scoring in the 81st minute, rolling a shot between the legs of Washington (13-7-4) defender Esme Morgan, past MacIver and off the far post.

First NWSL goal comes at perfect time for Taylor Wood

Taylor Wood scored her first NWSL goal on a header in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, salvaging the Stars’ draw against the Thorns.

The late equalizer gave visiting Chicago a positive finish after another difficult night defensively.

Portland took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming sent a ball into the box that grazed off Stars defender Maitane López Millán — known simply as “Maitane” — and sailed over goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher’s shoulder for an own goal.

The own goal tied the NWSL record for most goals conceded in a single season at 54, a mark Chicago set last season. The Stars still have six matches remaining.

Naeher kept Portland (11-7-6) out of the net for the remainder of the match after Chicago (5-17-2) allowed 12 goals combined in its previous two matches, a 6-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage and a 6-1 loss to the Denver Summit.

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