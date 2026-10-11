Hagel completes hat trick with 2 late goals as Lightning beat Islanders 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored two goals with less than two minutes to play to complete his hat trick and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Hagel, who also had an assist, scored the go-ahead goal with 1:44 remaining and an empty-net goal 21 seconds later.

Jake Guentzel scored twice for Tampa Bay, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves and the Lightning won the first half of their brief two-game New York road trip.

Tony DeAngelo, Matthew Schaefer and Brayden Schenn scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin finished with 21 saves.

The Islanders erased a two-goal deficit in the second half of the second period to tie the score at 3.

Schaefer used his skating to evade Anthony Cirelli along the blue line and create a shooting lane before firing a shot past Vasilevskiy to pull the Islanders within one.

In the final seconds of the period, Schenn attempted a cross-ice pass to Kyle Palmieri at the back post, but the puck deflected off Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and into the net for a power-play goal that tied it at 3.

Guentzel opened the scoring 5:45 into the first period.

Hagel doubled Tampa Bay’s lead with less than five minutes remaining in the first, skating past Ryan Pulock and converting a breakaway.

DeAngelo pulled the Islanders within one at 6:27 of the second period with his first goal of the season, sending a wrist shot from the point over Vasilevskiy’s glove.

Guentzel scored his second of the game on the power play to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead.

Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley and Lightning forward Pontus Holmberg fought in the second period.

Up next

Lightning: Visit New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Islanders: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

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