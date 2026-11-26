RUSTON, La. (AP) — D.J. Hall scored 20 points as Texas State beat Alcorn State 97-70 on Wednesday.

Hall added three steals for the Bobcats (8-0). Ron Jessamy scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds and five blocks. Quel’Ron House shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Trey Thomas led the Braves (0-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Calvin Sirmans added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for Alcorn State. Ma’Kye Taylor also had 10 points.

Texas State took the lead for good with 1:53 left in the first half. The score was 50-45 at halftime, with Hall racking up 12 points. Texas State extended its lead to 71-45 during the second half, fueled by a 21-0 scoring run. Jessamy scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.