Hamilton 'still frustrated after Mexico City GP incident with Ferrari teammate Leclerc

SAO PAULO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says he is “still frustrated” after the opening lap incident at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend involving himself and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion insists it cost them a 1-2 finish at the race.

Hamilton, who spoke Thursday at a press conference in Sao Paulo ahead of the city's grand prix Sunday, added the two drivers and the rest of the team need to speak about recent racing incidents. Leclerc is yet to arrive in Brazil after the birth of his daughter earlier this week.

“We haven’t spoken,” the 41-year-old Hamilton said. “I was frustrated and I’m still frustrated.”

Leclerc received a five-second penalty after racing pole-positioned Hamilton wheel-to-wheel outside Mexico City's GP's turn 4. Both ran off the track, Hamilton lost a position to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while his teammate cut through the grass and took the lead. Later, the Monaco-born driver was punished.

Verstappen won Sunday's race, with Hamilton in second and Leclerc ending in fourth position. Third-placed Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes secured then his maiden F1 title.

The British driver added Ferrari needs to work “towards making sure that (incident in Mexico) doesn’t happen again” and that "conversations need to be had, so we will have those when the time permits.”

Asked whether he thinks Leclerc races him harder than any other driver, Lewis was direct: “Yes.”

“I see what you see,” Hamilton said. “If you look at the teammates, it was the same with Sebastian (Vettel) and with Carlos (Sainz).”

“(Leclerc) is very much embedded within the team, and I knew that it would always be a challenge. I’ve always respected that, and that approach to the team,” Hamilton said. “I’ve really worked hard to build a good relationship with Charles.

“Naturally, it’s not so easy having someone like me come into a team because I’m very outspoken and I push and push for so many changes," he added. “And I’m going to be pushing for more. And as long as I’m here, that’s how it’s going to be.”

Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019, while Hamilton has raced for the Italian team since last season.

Hamilton also said he understands his responsibility to the team after its boss, Fred Vasseur, publicly criticized both of his drivers for the incident in Mexico — which is not the first in the season between the two.

During the Singapore Grand Prix , Hamilton could have stopped for fresh tires, as Leclerc did, during a virtual safety car slowdown. The seven-time champion had been as high as second but was left scrabbling for grip on street track. After he decided to go for soft tires, he lost time behind Leclerc and repeatedly requested his team to pass, which Ferrari's bosses denied.

“I don’t really care how everyone feels about what I said (after Mexico). I wear my heart on my sleeve and I say how I feel in the moment,” Hamilton said. “Of course, there’s sometimes you say things and maybe you might regret it afterwards, but I don’t. I’m never going to apologize for being authentic and real.

“I’ve never been asked to not say anything. And that’s just the way it is,” he added.

Hamilton is third in the driver's championship with 259 points, with Leclerc in fifth with 245 points. Ferrari is second in the constructor's championship with 504 points, well behind leaders Mercedes, which has 630 points.

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