Hank Brown throws for 222 yards and two touchdowns as Iowa shuts out No. 25 Wisconsin 30-0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hank Brown threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and Iowa’s defense shut out No. 25 Wisconsin for the second consecutive year in a 30-0 win Saturday.

It was the 100th meeting between the two rivals, who compete for the Heartland Trophy in the series. Iowa has won five consecutive games in the series, with the Hawkeyes outscoring the Badgers 148-26 in that stretch.

The Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten), eighth in the nation in scoring defense, posted their third shutout of the season. They held the Badgers (5-3, 3-2) to 235 yards, including 52 rushing yards, in a game reminiscent of last season’s 37-0 victory.

Brown completed 20 of 24 passes, throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end DJ Vonnahme in the first quarter and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tony Diaz late in the first half to cap a 98-yard drive.

Vonnahme also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Caden Buhr had three field goals, including a career-long 54-yarder in the third quarter.

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph was just 5 of 14 passing for 90 yards before being replaced in the second half by freshman Ryan Hopkins. Joseph was sacked once and lost a fumble that led to Buhr’s 28-yard field goal to end the first half that gave Iowa a 20-0 lead.

The Takeaway

Wisconsin: The Badgers have had no answers for the Hawkeyes’ defense the last two seasons. Their best opportunity to score in this game came when they got to the Iowa 1-yard line in the second quarter, but Abu Sama was stopped on fourth down, and Wisconsin never recovered.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes were coming off their worst offensive performance of the season in last week’s 13-10 loss at Minnesota, but scored on their first drive of this game and six of their first seven possessions. Brown seems firmly entrenched in the quarterback spot after coming off the bench last week, completing passes to seven different receivers.

Up next

Wisconsin: Hosts Rutgers next Saturday.

Iowa: At Northwestern next Saturday.

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