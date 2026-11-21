NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Tristan Hankins had 18 points in UT Arlington’s 69-62 win against Northwestern State on Friday.

Hankins also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks (6-1). Niko Bundalo added 17 points while going 5 of 8 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line and had seven rebounds. Tycen McDaniels shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Kai Simpson finished with 18 points for the Demons (1-5). Dionjahe Thomas added 10 points and six rebounds for Northwestern State. Kordrick Turner finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.