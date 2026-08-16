Hanks returns from injury and scores winner in Portland's 2-1 win over Orlando

Caiya Hanks returned after a 14-month absence while recovering from an ACL injury to score the winning goal in the Portland Thorns' 2-1 victory over the Orlando Pride on Saturday night.

In the only other game in the National Women’s Soccer League, Racing Louisville routed the Boston Legacy 4-1.

Eight minutes after coming on as a substitute, Hanks scored in the 96th minute to give the Thorns (10-6-4) the victory at Portland’s Providence Park.

Deyna Castellanos gave Portland the lead in the 58th minute with a curling shot from a tight angle. Pietra Tordin got her ninth assist on the goal.

Jacqueline Ovalle scored for the Pride in the 63rd minute to level it at 1-1. Orlando (7-11-2) has lost three straight.

Barbra Banda started for the Pride after returning from playing for Zambia in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

U.S. national team defender Meghan Klingenberg, who played for Portland Thorns from 2016-2024, was honored before the match by the club.

Kayla Fischer's brace leads Racing Louisville

Kayla Fischer had her first career brace in Racing Louisville's biggest win of the season.

She scored her first in the 44th minute then drew a foul in the box on Boston defender Jorelyn Carabalí in the 51st minute. Midfielder Katie O’Kane converted the penalty kick to make it 2-0.

Louisville (6-11-2) went up 3-0 on Emma Sears's goal in the 59th minute and some three minutes later, Sears’ cross found Fischer for the volley and a 4-0 lead.

Sammy Smith headed home the only score for the Legacy in the 95th minute. Louisville is still in search of their first clean sheet of the season.

The Legacy (5-10-5) have conceded four goals in back-to-back matches.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here