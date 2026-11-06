Having won 5 of 6, including another rout, the Jaguars could end up as the AFC's top seed

No one should be surprised if the AFC playoffs end up running through Jacksonville.

The Jaguars (6-2) have won five of their last six games, including a 33-10 victory in Baltimore on Thursday night, and face the easiest remaining schedule of anyone in the conference. Equally telling: They have shown the kind of resolve that should make them one of the favorites in the AFC.

“The mental and physical toughness of the group I’ve been pleased with, winning games I guess you’re ‘quote unquote’ supposed to win in ways,” coach Liam Coen said. “We came in and took care of business — and have kind of done that a few times now.”

Jacksonville rallied last month in London to beat Philadelphia, which played without running back Saquon Barkley, receiver DeVonta Smith, defensive end Jonathan Greenard and three offensive linemen.

The Jags routed Indianapolis last week after the Colts traded team captain DeForest Buckner and longtime guard Quenton Nelson to start a rebuilding effort.

They thumped the Ravens four days later, taking advantage of Baltimore being without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley and having to turn to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano.

Jacksonville has topped 30 points in three consecutive games and owns the largest point differential in the league. The team’s plus-108 margin is 50 points better than anyone else, and the Jaguars have won four games by at least 21 points.

“I think we’re all realists enough to where we can look at ourselves in the mirror and say we won the game; that’s what we came here to do,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “Did some good things, but we do have to improve.

“I think you look at the stretch coming up. … It’s going to get real, and I think we need to make some improvements and we will. And that needs to be the emphasis.”

Jacksonville gets extra time off before playing at Tennessee on Nov. 15. The Jaguars are on the road again the following week against the New York Giants.

“The second-half challenge is going to be being at our best when our best is truly required in some of these games that we have coming up, being road warriors in a lot of ways, with one game being played in Jacksonville in a 65-day span,” Coen said. “We have to continue to be focused and together as a group on the road.”

What’s working

The Jaguars, who entered the week leading the NFL in run defense, held Derrick Henry to 57 yards on 17 carries. It was one of his least-productive outings in 16 career games against Jacksonville.

What needs help

Jacksonville averaged 2.6 yards a carry against the Ravens, with a good chunk of the team’s 77 yards rushing coming from 12-year veteran Ameer Abdullah late in the game. Abdullah finished with 30 yards on seven rushes. Bhayshul Tuten averaged 2.4 yards a carry on 12 attempts.

Stock up

Trevor Lawrence threw for 242 yards and a touchdown at Baltimore, giving him 38 TD passes and 11 interceptions in his last 18 starts. The Jaguars are 15-3 in those games.

Stock down

Brian Thomas Jr. may have played his final game with Jacksonville. The third-year receiver wasn’t targeted in a game for the first time as a pro and played just 19 snaps against the Ravens. He’s been the subject of trade rumors, and the trade deadline is Tuesday.

Injuries

The Jaguars played without nose tackle DaVon Hamilton (leg) and safety Eric Murray (elbow) for the first time this season. But backups Albert Regis and Rayuan Lane played well in their place.

Key number

.760 — Coen’s winning percentage through 20 games. It’s the highest of any NFL head coach since 1950, ahead of John Madden (.759) and Vince Lombardi (.738).

Next steps

Jacksonville will look to win its fifth in a row — and eighth in nine meetings — against AFC South rival Tennessee.

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