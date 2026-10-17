Hawkins throws for 464 and Cassidy's FG with no time left lifts West Virginia over Cincinnati 45-42

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Mike Hawkins Jr. threw for a career-high 464 yards and Jack Cassidy kicked a 35-yard field goal as time ran out to lift West Virginia to a wild 45-42 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

The teams combined for 1,220 yards of offense. It marked the fourth consecutive game for West Virginia in which the teams combined for 1,000 yards.

West Virginia (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) never led until Cassidy’s winner and broke a three-game losing streak. Cincinnati (4-2, 1-2) has lost two straight, sandwiched around a bye week.

Hawkins threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores for West Virginia. He completed 25 of 33 passes for a career-high 464 yards after failing to complete half of his passes in the three previous games.

After Cole Tabb put Cincinnati ahead 42-35 with a 6-yard TD run with 5:35 left, West Virginia responded in five plays with Hawkins hitting running back Cam Cook with a 40-yard scoring toss.

Cincinnati then was forced to punt, pinning West Virginia at its 1 with 2:05 left. On third down, Hawkins found Prince Strachan with a 41-yard pass, then hit Strachan with a 40-yard toss two plays later to put the Mountaineers inside the Cincinnati 20 to set up Cassidy’s winning kick.

JC French IV threw a season-high three touchdown passes and ran for another score for Cincinnati. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 389 yards. Tabb ran for two TDs and caught a pass for another score for Cincinnati.

The takeaway

Cincinnati: The Bearcats outgained West Virginia 622-598 but fell apart down the stretch.

West Virginia: The offense continues to shine with the one-two punch of Hawkins and Cook. But the defense needs some serious help if the Mountaineers are hoping to become bowl eligible.

Up next

Cincinnati hosts No. 10 Texas Tech next Saturday.

West Virginia plays at TCU next Saturday.

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