Hawks erase 22-point second quarter deficit to hand Bucks 10th consecutive loss

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker and CJ McCollum each scored 20 points and Onyeka Okongwu had 16 and 11 rebounds as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 22-point second-quarter deficit to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-106 on Sunday night.

Jalen Johnson added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Corey Kispert had 14 off the bench for the Hawks (8-6), who had lost back-to-back games coming in.

Kasparas Jakucionis scored a career high 25 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 18, Kyle Kuzma 14 and Brayden Burries 13 for Milwaukee.

The Bucks (1-13) lost a 10th straight game and are off to their worst start in 52 years, when they lost 13 of their first 14 in 1974-75 without an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, per Sportradar.

Milwaukee’s last win came on Oct. 26 against the Indiana Pacers in Milwaukee. The longest losing streak in franchise history is 15 consecutive games, set during the 1995-96 season.

The Bucks sprinted to a 37-18 lead after the first quarter, led by Kuzma’s 12 points. Milwaukee shot 58% in the period.

Milwaukee built a 22-point lead early in the second quarter before Atlanta stormed back to take a 55-53 lead at the half on Dyson Daniels’ layup just ahead of the horn.

The Hawks extended their run in the third, getting the lead up to 13, and holding an 87-80 lead heading the fourth.

The Bucks were within three with under a minute left but McCollum's jumper with 17 seconds left sealed the win.

Jock Landale (right hip inflammation) sat out for the Hawks, while the Bucks were without Ryan Rollins (illness) and Ousmane Dieng, who is set to have surgery Monday on a left finger he fractured in Friday’s loss at Orlando.

Up next

Hawks: At Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Bucks: At Miami on Wednesday night.

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