Ashley Sanchez, who led the National Women's Soccer League with a record-tying 20 goals this season, was included on the U.S. national team roster for Women's World Cup qualifying later this month.

Sanchez is among the players joining Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson, the trio known as Triple Espresso from the U.S. team's gold medal-winning squad at the Paris Olympics.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes revealed the 23-player roster on Wednesday for the CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine the four teams from the confederation that win direct spots in the Women's World Cup in Brazil next summer.

The United States will play El Salvador in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Nov. 27 in Mansfield, Texas, near Dallas. All four winners of the quarterfinals will receive World Cup berths.

“It’s been a great year of growth and learning for our team, and for a long time the focus has been on qualifying for the World Cup, so now that time has arrived,” Hayes said in a statement. “I want to see relentless consistency from our players, individually and as a team, and I want us to be elite in both penalty boxes. If we can achieve that, I’m confident those performances will carry us through to meet our standards and goals."

One notable absence from the roster is defender Naomi Girma, who plays for Chelsea and has been sidelined this season with a calf injury. Girma last appeared for the United States in April.

Hayes also included Evelyn Shores, who has not appeared in a match for the United States. The Angel City defender was on the U.S. team that played defending World Cup champion Spain in a pair of October friendlies, but did not play.

World Cup qualifying roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United).

Defenders: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash ), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit), Evelyn Shores (Angel City), Gisele Thompson (Angel City), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave).

Midfielders: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current), Sam Coffey (Manchester City), Lindsey Heaps (Denver Summit), Claire Hutton (Bay FC), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes).

Forwards: Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns).

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