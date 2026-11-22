ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Jalen Haynes’ 24 points helped Southern Illinois defeat East Carolina 85-69 on Saturday.

Haynes added six assists for the Salukis (3-3). Damien Mayo Jr. scored 23 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Jeremiah Jackson shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Cian Medley led the Pirates (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, eight assists and three steals. Kaseem Watson added 14 points for East Carolina. Trevor Best finished with 13 points and two steals.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 16:36 left in the first half and did not trail again. Haynes led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 49-38 at the break. Southern Illinois outscored East Carolina by five points over the final half, while Haynes led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.