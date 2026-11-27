Heavy rain over flooded East Coast communities was winding down Friday and power was slowly being restored to hundreds of thousands of customers as some high-tide flooding threats remained following a round of holiday storms.

The storms snarled travel, downed trees and power lines and led to water rescues from New York to Virginia.

Elsewhere, wet snow was falling Friday as far south as the Tennessee Valley and freezing rain was moving across northern New England. Cold rain was over the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes.

Another storm system in the Northwest was bringing rain along coastal Oregon on Friday. More snow was forecast in the Cascade Range and in mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming.

Bad weather in the East is taking its time to go

Conditions are expected to improve in the entire eastern U.S. on Friday, “but this huge system will take some time to weaken,” the National Weather Service said on its website.

Blustery winds of 25 to 35 mph (40 to 56 kph) with higher wind gusts will be common across the East, it said. Coastal flood warnings were in effect through Friday from New Jersey to Virginia.

More than 600,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Friday morning, down from a high of more than 900,000 on Thursday, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Most of the outages are in the East.

In Pennsylvania, Amtrak service was disrupted Friday morning from Philadelphia to Harrisburg because a large tree was blocking tracks, the rail service said.

In Maryland, nearly 2 million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were asked to keep conserving water Friday because of intermittent power disruptions associated with the storm. Baltimore police closed several streets Thursday night after storm surge caused flooding in waterfront neighborhoods. Building roofs in Ocean City and Rockville collapsed.

On Thanksgiving, people were rescued from their cars because of flooding, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, and similar rescues were reported in other coastal communities. The bad weather had prompted the first-ever postponement of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade .

In Norfolk, Virginia, crews rescued 39 people and two dogs, City Councilman Tomy Smigel posted.

The storms also flooded areas from North Carolina through New Jersey as high tide rolled in. Roads were closed, and emergency workers were rescuing people from cars stranded in water.

Avalon, New Jersey, saw some of the worst flooding in its history, Borough of Avalon Business Administrator Scott J. Wahl said. Floodwaters washed debris over the road, and a few drivers were rescued after driving around barricades into floodwaters, but no injuries were reported, he said.

Some highways and bridges were temporarily closed.

President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration Thursday for Florida in response to earlier flooding that damaged hundreds of homes and required water rescues. Trump had approved funding earlier this week.

Parts of South and Midwest see snow while California faces floods

Part of Tennessee was under a winter storm warning for up to an inch of snow Friday, after rain turned into light snow on Thanksgiving. Some local news stations said it was the most snow seen on the holiday for the area in over 75 years.

Conditions were calmer Friday for the Midwest, compared to Thanksgiving. As much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow fell in eastern Missouri on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

The ice arena in Wentzville, Missouri, which hosts hockey and other ice skating activities, was empty when the roof caved in early Thursday. It will remain closed until further notice, arena officials said.

Meanwhile, high-tide driven waves and strong winds caused flooding along the Pacific coast Thursday. The conditions were expected into Friday, the weather service said.

Record tides along the California coast forced evacuations in areas from Humboldt County in the far north to Ventura County near Los Angeles.

King tides were surging along the West Coast.

Heavy snow was expected in parts of Montana and Wyoming later Friday. A renewed surge of moisture associated with an atmospheric river across the Pacific Northwest was moving toward the northern Rockies, the weather service said. It was expected to interact with falling temperatures behind a developing frontal system.

Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, and Josh Boak in West Palm Beach, Florida contributed to this report