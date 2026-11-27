MADRID (AP) — Spain will elect a new government on Sunday in a snap election that could unseat Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez .

The progressive leader has governed Spain for 8 years, presiding over several crises, years of economic expansion and immigration-led population growth. No issue, however, has affected Spaniards during this time as much as unaffordable housing .

Conservatives, including Sánchez's main opponent, Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, have seized on the disasters, telling Spaniards they could run the country better.

How Spaniards vote will determine Spain's positions on issues like immigration, with implications for Europe, which will see national elections in France, Italy and Poland in the next 12 months.

Here are the key issues driving Spain's general election.

Housing

Sánchez aimed to capitalize on the frustration that many Spaniards have around housing when he called early elections last month , hoping to frame the race around affordability issues traditionally favorable to his left-wing politics.

Rental and home costs have soared over the past decade in many Spanish cities and tourist hotspots, and voters have said it's their top concern for over a year, according to the state pollster CIS.

Spain's housing crunch reflects similar pressures felt across Europe, where young people are battling cost of living crises in several countries and demanding solutions from governments.

Both Sánchez and Feijóo have promised to enact measures to help first-time homebuyers if elected, and improve conditions for renters. Sánchez, whose government has tried to crack down on unauthorized tourist accommodations on platforms like Airbnb, has emphasized the need to regulate Spain's housing market. Feijóo, on the other hand, has stressed the need for more construction, promising to build a million new homes over the next four years as prime minister.

Immigration

Sánchez's immigration-friendly policies have made the 54-year-old leader an outlier in Europe amid a rise in far-right populism.

In recent years, Spain has taken in millions of people from Latin America and Africa, and Sánchez has defended his government's stance by citing the economic and social benefits that those who come to Spain legally bring to the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy.

Spain also legalized the status of nearly 1.2 million immigrants earlier this year who were already living in the country without proper documentation.

Feijóo and Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-right Vox party that would likely join the PP in a coalition government, have advocated for tougher immigration policies. The campaign has coincided with a spike in migrants arriving on boats from Africa to Spain's Canary Islands.

Feijóo has promised tighter immigration controls and stronger border management, while Abascal favors a much tougher approach. His party has advocated for mass deportations, restricting immigrants’ access to public services and prioritizing Spanish nationals.

For Europe, tougher migration controls in Spain would bring the country closer to Europe's center-right mainstream and could result in more cooperation on the deportation of migrants who arrive illegally.

Corruption

Sánchez's Socialist party, including members of his inner circle, has been dogged by legal cases involving corruption. They have implicated a former minister and top officials as well as Sánchez's brother and wife — who denies wrongdoing.

Sánchez has likened the cases against his family to a smear campaign, but has apologized for proven corruption cases involving his former cohorts.

Well before the campaign, Sánchez's critics have said he is unfit to lead the country due to his party's corruption scandals. Sánchez has always maintained he was unaware of them.

Voters list corruption and bad behavior by politicians as a concern, but it factors lower than affordability issues, working conditions and immigration, according to the CIS survey.

The opposition Popular Party has historically faced serious corruption scandals, including one that brought down the government of former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy .

Train safety

Two fatal train accidents this year on Spain’s extensive high-speed rail network have put safety issues at the center of the election. Sánchez, whose transport minister resigned after the second crash, has stressed to voters that a right-wing government would cut social spending, which is necessary to maintain public services and the rail network.

Meanwhile, Feijóo has excoriated Sánchez’s record, vowing to “return quality to public services” and conduct a rapid audit within his first few months in office of the rail network. His pitch to voters has largely centered on improving government management and the competence of public officials.

Spain's public healthcare system also ranks high among voter concerns, according to the CIS survey, and in the run-up to Sunday's election, Sánchez's government has pushed through a raft of social welfare spending.

Climate

Spain is highly exposed to natural disasters that are affected by climate change, including ferocious forest fires , long-term drought and sometimes deadly flash floods.

The country is also a leader in renewable energy, generating more than half its electricity from non-carbon sources, mainly from solar and wind.

Under Sánchez, Spain's government has pledged to generate all its energy from renewable sources by 2050 and to shut down Spain's remaining nuclear reactors by 2035.

Feijóo has said he would “realistically reformulate” Spain's climate commitments, while keeping nuclear power in the mix with renewables, energy storage and sufficient backup capacity.

Vox, like other far-right parties, has pushed climate skepticism.