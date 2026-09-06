Herrera and Hjerpe lead Cardinals to a 10-8 win over the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Iván Herrera had three hits and two RBIs, Cooper Hjerpe threw four perfect innings of relief in his major league debut and the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 on Sunday.

Nolan Gorman added a go-ahead, two-run home run off reliever Jimmy Herget (0-6) to cap a six-run fifth inning for the Cardinals, who took two of three games from Colorado and have won five of their last six road series.

Alec Burleson had three hits and his team-leading 103rd RBI of the season. Leo Bernal drove in two runs for St. Louis. It was the third multi-RBI outing for Bernal in six career MLB games.

Hjerpe (1-0), the 22nd overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Cardinals, was recalled from Triple-A Memphis before Sunday’s game. The 25-year-old left-hander struck out six after relieving starter Kyle Leahy in the third inning.

George Soriano struck out Troy Johnston with a runner on second base in the ninth to earn his third save of the season.

Mickey Moniak hit his 22nd homer of the season and drove in four runs for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy added a homer and three RBIs and TJ Rumfield finished with three hits and an RBI.

Moniak’s homer chased Leahy after a season-low 2 2/3 innings, with five earned runs allowed.

Leahy, a native of nearby Boulder, Colorado, had allowed two runs or fewer in each of his previous 12 starts.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (6-9, 3.97 ERA) will face Giants RHP Logan Webb (8-8, 4.21) in San Francisco on Monday.

Rockies RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-6, 6.19 ERA) is to square off against Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (12-6, 2.04) in New York on Tuesday.

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