WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Hicke scored 15 points and Princeton knocked off Liberty 79-72 on Wednesday.

Hicke added five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Tigers (5-2). Jack Stanton scored 14 points, going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Christopher Kirkpatrick had 13 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

Eli Sancomb led the Flames (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Zander Carter added 16 points for Liberty. Osmar Garcia-Araujo finished with 11 points.

Kirkpatrick scored nine points in the first half and Princeton went into the break trailing 39-32. Hicke put up 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.