Hinton scores 21, Rhode Island downs Princeton 79-72

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jonah Hinton had 21 points in Rhode Island’s 79-72 win against Princeton on Sunday.

Hinton had six rebounds for the Rams (5-0). Jahmere Tripp scored 18 points, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 10 for 13 from the line. Matas Deniusas shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jackson Hicke led the Tigers (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 32 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Princeton also got 16 points from Dalen Davis.

Rhode Island entered halftime up 27-24. Hinton paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Tripp scored 16 points in the second half.

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Both teams play on Friday. Rhode Island plays Liberty and Princeton hosts Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.