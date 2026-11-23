KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Andrea Holden led Wright State with 24 points and Chadlyn Traylor made the game-winning layup with 1.5 second left as the Raiders knocked off Akron 66-64 on Monday.

Holden added 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Raiders (6-0). C.J. O’Hara scored 14 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Kellen Pickett finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Tahj Staveskie led the way for the Zips (4-2) with 15 points. Ty Pence added 13 points for Akron. Evan Mahaffey also had 12 points, four assists and three steals.

Holden scored 10 points in the first half for Wright State, which led 35-33 at the break. Holden led Wright State with 14 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.