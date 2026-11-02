Holiday gifts for movie lovers, from Robert Pattinson nesting dolls to a podcast's perfume

Let’s start with the bad news: That A24 Dior T-shirt that you may have seen on Robert Pattinson and Sabrina Carpenter? It’s not for sale. But you know what is? A nesting-doll set featuring Pattinson's A24 movie characters, from “Primetime” and “The Drama” to “The Lighthouse” and “Good Time.”

And don't worry, there are plenty of T-shirts and other paraphernalia out there for the movie lover in your life this holiday season .

There's the obvious, like the home entertainment release of “The Odyssey,” or gifts cards to a local movie theater. There's also some more aspirational options, like a Super 8 camera for any future Steven Spielbergs out there (although Kodak’s current version will set you back nearly $5,500).

Here are a few special items that caught our attention this year, from a stunning Stanley Kubrick set from The Criterion Collection to some quirkier items, like a One Wish Willow hat, inspired by this year's surprise box-office hit “Obsession,” and a fun Christmas-movie-themed card game.

The Complete Kubrick

A showstopper for any movie lover, this 30-disc collection from the greats at Criterion has 4K restorations of all of Stanley Kubrick’s 13 features — from “Killer's Kiss” to “Eyes Wide Shut” — and his three shorts, together in a set for the first time. It also includes the international version of “The Shining,” new audio commentaries, unseen screen tests from “Lolita” and rare behind-the-scenes footage from “Full Metal Jacket,” as well as a trove of archival interviews. Archivist Michael Chaiken oversaw the process. $599.95, but look for holiday sales.

A Darth Vader book

This isn’t your average “Star Wars” coffee table book . It comes from Anthony Breznican, a longtime reporter for Vanity Fair, Entertainment Weekly and, yes, even The Associated Press, whose lifetime love of “Star Wars” and many interviews with George Lucas over the years inspired this dive deep into the creation and lore of one of pop culture’s favorite bad dads. The book includes new interviews with the likes of Spielberg, Dave Filoni and Hayden Christensen, who also wrote the forward. There's also a collector's edition . $225-$450.

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie the T-shirt

The perfect IYKYK shirt (bonus points if you’re also playing the Rivoli , or concocting an elaborate plan to do so). $35.

The Christmas-movie card game

You can play movie producer or writer with this fun holiday card game , “We Pitch You a Movie Christmas,” from the makers of the Cinephile card game . Players get to pitch their brilliant new Christmas classics, with the help of a star card, a genre and a cliché to get the ideas flowing. $25.

A Libby Holman-inspired perfume

Karina Longworth, the creator and host of the Hollywood history podcast “You Must Remember This,” has been delving into the stories of Montgomery Clift and torch singer/Broadway star Libby Holman in her latest series, “The Bisexuals,” which also inspired its own perfume . The fragrance pays homage to Holman’s signature scent, Jungle Gardenia (also apparently a favorite of Barbara Stanwyck, Joan Crawford and Elizabeth Taylor). $8-$120.

The One Wish Willow hat

For “Obsession” fans, or just those in the know, a little nod to one of the year’s big hits. Life-ruining wishes not included with purchase (we think). $45.95.

A “Marie Antoinette” book

If a visit to Versailles and the exhibit at Petit Trianon dedicated to Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film “Marie Antoinette” isn’t in the cards, this might be the next best thing: a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Coppola's third feature. There are photographs from her friend Andrew Durham, who documented every step of the way from life on set through the Cannes premiere. “Making Marie Antoinette” by Durham is published by MACK. $80.

Derpy and Sussie Legos

“KPop Demon Hunters” the movie might be sooooo last year (at least according to several intimidating 8-year-olds) but its Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird are forever. This 825-piece Lego set even comes with its own pot of flowers. $69.99.

Robert Pattinson nesting dolls

You see how this looks right? Like a pretty funny gift for anyone who hasn’t been able to stop saying “somebody get these beggars out of here,” even though these six nesting dolls only include Pattinson's A24 roles and not Antinous? Exactly. $42.

For more holiday gift guides, visit https://apnews.com/hub/gift-guide .